iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Holdings Lifted by PFS Investments Inc.

PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 731,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,508 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $67,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

IJR traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.41. The stock had a trading volume of 123,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,642,706. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.57. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $117.35.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.