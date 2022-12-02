iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BGRN) Trading Up 0.5%

iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BGRN – Get Rating)’s share price were up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $46.45 and last traded at $46.34. Approximately 26,381 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 26,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.12.
iShares USD Green Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.00.
