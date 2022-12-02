Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Chairman Acquires 4,164,254.95 in Stock

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Rating) Chairman Robert M. Friedland purchased 422,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of 9.85 per share, with a total value of 4,164,254.95. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 9,385,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately 92,445,441.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ivanhoe Electric Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:IE traded down 0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting 10.18. 71,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,785. Ivanhoe Electric Inc. has a 12 month low of 7.01 and a 12 month high of 12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.18 and a current ratio of 9.48.

Institutional Trading of Ivanhoe Electric

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,384,000. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ivanhoe Electric by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,994,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,365,000 after purchasing an additional 265,025 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,213,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,216,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,287,000 after acquiring an additional 566,397 shares during the period. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,176,000. Institutional investors own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Ivanhoe Electric

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IE. Raymond James began coverage on Ivanhoe Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Ivanhoe Electric in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in the United States. It operates through Critical Metals, Technology, and Energy Storage. The company holds 84.6% interests in the Tintic copper-gold project covering an area of 65 square kilometers located in Utah. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Santa Cruz copper project covering an area of 77.59 square kilometers located in Arizona; 75% interest in the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper project covering an area of 24.2 square kilometers located in Montana; and 60% interest in the Ivory Coast project covering an area of 1,125 square kilometers located in the Ivory Coast.

