J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSNSF) Short Interest Down 39.5% in November

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSNSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,780,900 shares, a decrease of 39.5% from the October 31st total of 6,247,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,224.1 days.

J Sainsbury Price Performance

OTCMKTS JSNSF remained flat at $2.61 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 62 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,337. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.48. J Sainsbury has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $4.01.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

