Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by Court Place Advisors LLC

Court Place Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,867 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Jack Henry & Associates comprises about 5.0% of Court Place Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Court Place Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $13,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 390.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JKHY. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $197.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.17.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $189.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.99, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.50 and a 12-month high of $212.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.59.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $529.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.86 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 18.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 39.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David B. Foss sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total value of $3,009,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at $19,958,282.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

