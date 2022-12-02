James Bubeck Sells 1,920 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total transaction of $111,648.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 36,662 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,895.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Cogent Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,995. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.98. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.37. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.75 and a 12-month high of $79.23.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.915 dividend. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 762.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cogent Communications

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCOI. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Cogent Communications by 70.8% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Cogent Communications by 862.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cogent Communications during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 50.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 86.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCOI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of Cogent Communications to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

