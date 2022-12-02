James Cropper PLC (LON:CRPR) Insider Sells £299,999.70 in Stock

James Cropper PLC (LON:CRPR – Get Rating) insider Mark A. J. Cropper sold 32,967 shares of James Cropper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 910 ($10.89), for a total transaction of £299,999.70 ($358,894.25).

James Cropper Price Performance

Shares of LON CRPR remained flat at GBX 925 ($11.07) during mid-day trading on Friday. 959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,934. James Cropper PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 750 ($8.97) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,500 ($17.94). The company has a market capitalization of £88.38 million and a PE ratio of 6,607.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 946.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 994.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.91, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Get James Cropper alerts:

James Cropper Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. James Cropper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About James Cropper

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of James Cropper in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

(Get Rating)

James Cropper PLC manufactures and sells papers products and advanced materials. It operates through Paper, Colourform, and Technical Fibre Products segments. The company offers specialty papers and boards; and moulded fiber products, as well as converts paper. It also manufactures nonwovens material used in zero solutions, aerospace and defense, fire protection, construction, and transportation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for James Cropper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Cropper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.