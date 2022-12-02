Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Shares Sold by Maltese Capital Management LLC

Maltese Capital Management LLC cut its position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 125,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $2,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 38,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 5.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 10.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JHG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $20.08.

Janus Henderson Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $25.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Janus Henderson Group plc has a twelve month low of $19.09 and a twelve month high of $44.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.24.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $512.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

