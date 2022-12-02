JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Shares Gap Down to $10.68

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.68, but opened at $10.19. JELD-WEN shares last traded at $10.39, with a volume of 1,753 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JELD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of JELD-WEN to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.69.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

JELD-WEN Trading Down 2.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $879.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.28. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other JELD-WEN news, Director David G. Nord purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $220,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 31,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.57 per share, with a total value of $273,383.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,596,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,384,867.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David G. Nord bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $220,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 321,750 shares of company stock worth $3,129,860. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JELD-WEN

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JELD. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 86.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 182.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.