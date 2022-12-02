JOE Price Reaches $0.18 on Exchanges (JOE)

JOE (JOE) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. JOE has a market capitalization of $59.04 million and approximately $10.90 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JOE token can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00001068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, JOE has traded up 12.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JOE Profile

JOE’s genesis date was June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 420,304,079 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,718,033 tokens. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for JOE is joecontent.substack.com. JOE’s official website is www.traderjoexyz.com/#/home.

Buying and Selling JOE

According to CryptoCompare, “Trader Joe is a one-stop decentralized trading platform on the Avalanche network. It combines DEX services with DeFi lending to offer leveraged trading.JOE is a governance token that also rewards its holders with a share of exchange revenues. The token distribution follows a fixed supply, decaying emission model.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JOE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JOE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

