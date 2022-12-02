John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.65

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 9.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of BTO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.48. The stock had a trading volume of 19,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,984. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.91 and its 200 day moving average is $35.58. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $29.55 and a 1 year high of $52.88.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (BTO)
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.