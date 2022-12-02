John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.65

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 9.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of BTO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.48. The stock had a trading volume of 19,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,984. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.91 and its 200 day moving average is $35.58. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $29.55 and a 1 year high of $52.88.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 161,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,102,000 after buying an additional 14,219 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 190,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,670,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.87% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.

