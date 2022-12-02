Jonestrading Boosts Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Price Target to $80.00

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Jonestrading from $40.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Anavex Life Sciences Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of AVXL stock opened at $8.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $691.52 million, a PE ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.49. Anavex Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $7.13 and a 12 month high of $20.24.
Institutional Trading of Anavex Life Sciences
About Anavex Life Sciences
Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL)
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.