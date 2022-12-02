Jonestrading Boosts Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Price Target to $80.00

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Jonestrading from $40.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Anavex Life Sciences Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of AVXL stock opened at $8.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $691.52 million, a PE ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.49. Anavex Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $7.13 and a 12 month high of $20.24.

Institutional Trading of Anavex Life Sciences

About Anavex Life Sciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 5.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 6.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 9.7% during the first quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 5.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 10.1% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.93% of the company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

