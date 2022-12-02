JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Price Target to $330.00

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

COO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $355.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Cooper Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $388.10.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

Shares of COO stock opened at $326.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Cooper Companies has a 52 week low of $244.21 and a 52 week high of $430.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $280.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by ($0.01). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $843.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.41 earnings per share. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cooper Companies will post 12.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Cooper Companies in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 65.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 410.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 60.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Cooper Companies in the third quarter valued at $37,000. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

