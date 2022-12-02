JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Unite Group (LON:UTG) Price Target to GBX 1,075

Unite Group (LON:UTG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,050 ($12.56) to GBX 1,075 ($12.86) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Unite Group from GBX 1,350 ($16.15) to GBX 1,100 ($13.16) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($13.76) price target on shares of Unite Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 1,025 ($12.26) price target on shares of Unite Group in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unite Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,142.86 ($13.67).
Unite Group Stock Performance
LON:UTG opened at GBX 934 ($11.17) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £3.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 686.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 887.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,024.34. Unite Group has a twelve month low of GBX 773 ($9.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,209 ($14.46). The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.04.
Unite Group Company Profile
Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful £1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.
