JUMPN (JST) Price Up 1.7% Over Last 7 Days

JUMPN (JST) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. One JUMPN token can currently be bought for about $11.19 or 0.00056964 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. JUMPN has a market cap of $1,118.53 billion and approximately $0.26 worth of JUMPN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, JUMPN has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN Profile

JUMPN’s genesis date was April 24th, 2022. JUMPN’s total supply is 99,999,999,899 tokens. JUMPN’s official message board is medium.com/@jumpnofficial. JUMPN’s official Twitter account is @jumpnofficial. The official website for JUMPN is jumpn.today.

JUMPN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “JUMPN (JST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. JUMPN has a current supply of 99,999,999,899 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of JUMPN is 11.18532375 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jumpn.today.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUMPN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUMPN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUMPN using one of the exchanges listed above.

