Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Bought by Maytus Capital Management LLC

Maytus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Juniper Networks accounts for approximately 1.4% of Maytus Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Maytus Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Juniper Networks worth $4,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 112.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,019 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 43.6% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 74,918 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 22,730 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 46.6% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 92,244 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 29,334 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,353,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Juniper Networks stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.55. The company had a trading volume of 46,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,323,086. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.07 and its 200-day moving average is $28.89. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.18 and a fifty-two week high of $38.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.12%.

JNPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.69.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $173,562.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 832,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,118,108.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Scott Kriens sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $4,258,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,860,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,581,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $173,562.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 832,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,118,108.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,286 shares of company stock worth $5,124,684 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

