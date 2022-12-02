JUNO Price Hits $1.91 on Exchanges (JUNO)

JUNO (JUNO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. JUNO has a market capitalization of $123.42 million and $465,026.23 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JUNO coin can currently be bought for $1.91 or 0.00011245 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, JUNO has traded up 4.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUNO Coin Profile

JUNO launched on September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 70,424,332 coins and its circulating supply is 64,491,560 coins. The official website for JUNO is junochain.com. JUNO’s official message board is medium.com/@junonetwork. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork.

JUNO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

