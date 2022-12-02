Kadena (KDA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $214.36 Million

Kadena (KDA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. In the last week, Kadena has traded up 16.7% against the dollar. Kadena has a total market capitalization of $214.36 million and approximately $15.69 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kadena coin can now be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00005989 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002311 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000287 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000356 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,071.52 or 0.06335923 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.97 or 0.00508340 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000244 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,229.07 or 0.30919630 BTC.
About Kadena
Kadena was first traded on August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 211,491,003 coins. Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kadena is medium.com/kadena-io. The Reddit community for Kadena is https://reddit.com/r/kadena/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kadena’s official website is kadena.io.
Kadena Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kadena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kadena should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kadena using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Kadena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kadena and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.