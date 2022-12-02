Kalera Public Limited (NASDAQ:KAL) Short Interest Up 139.8% in November

Kalera Public Limited (NASDAQ:KAL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, an increase of 139.8% from the October 31st total of 938,400 shares. Currently, 11.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAL. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kalera Public during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,446,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kalera Public during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,842,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Kalera Public by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,373,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 224,360 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Kalera Public during the 3rd quarter worth about $383,000. Finally, Mak Capital One LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kalera Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,999,000. 38.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Kalera Public from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Kalera Public Price Performance

NASDAQ KAL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,578,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,369,426. Kalera Public has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $13.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Kalera Public (NASDAQ:KAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kalera Public will post -5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kalera Public Company Profile

Kalera Public Limited Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hydroponic vertical farming company in the United States and internationally. The company operates vertical hydroponic farms and related technology development facilities that produce various lettuce and micro-greens for the retail and food service markets.

Featured Articles

