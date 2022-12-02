Karpus Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 220,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,568,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 1.1% of Karpus Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Karpus Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 70,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $324,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 31.6% during the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth about $56,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VIG traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $158.21. 37,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,715,927. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $132.64 and a 1-year high of $172.87.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.