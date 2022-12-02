Karpus Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES)

Karpus Management Inc. trimmed its stake in East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,336,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,552 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in East Resources Acquisition were worth $13,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in East Resources Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of East Resources Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of East Resources Acquisition by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 24,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of East Resources Acquisition by 3,108.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 68,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $794,000. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

East Resources Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ERES remained flat at $10.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. East Resources Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $10.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.03.

East Resources Acquisition Profile

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of energy in North America.

