Karpus Management Inc. Has $11.14 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV)

Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV – Get Rating) by 209.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,930 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EEMV. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $4,611,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 103,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,736,000 after buying an additional 7,280 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Southern Wealth Management LLP raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 165.7% during the first quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 243,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,856,000 after buying an additional 151,794 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

EEMV traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.68. 2,007,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.19.

