Karpus Management Inc. Has $17.90 Million Stock Position in Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENER)

Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENER – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,816,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 207,675 shares during the period. Accretion Acquisition accounts for 0.6% of Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 6.99% of Accretion Acquisition worth $17,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Accretion Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of Accretion Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $79,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accretion Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $98,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Accretion Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Granby Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accretion Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $245,000. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Accretion Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of ENER stock remained flat at $10.00 during trading hours on Friday. 2,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,462. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.90. Accretion Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $10.49.

Accretion Acquisition Company Profile

Accretion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the energy value chain, including upstream, water management, gas and vapor capture, energy transition related systems, midstream, oil and gas-related software, commodity risk management, or oil and gas services.

