Karpus Management Inc. Purchases 708,208 Shares of Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)

Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating) by 316.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 932,251 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 708,208 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust were worth $9,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 4.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,501 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 14.1% in the first quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 24,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 1,545.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 7.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 85,854 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares during the last quarter. 20.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Municipal Trust Stock Performance

VKQ traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $9.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,391. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 52-week low of $8.71 and a 52-week high of $13.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.87.

Invesco Municipal Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco Municipal Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.0404 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%.

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

