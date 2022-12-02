Karpus Management Inc. Sells 153,937 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Karpus Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 972,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 153,937 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises 1.7% of Karpus Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Karpus Management Inc. owned 0.32% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $51,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter worth $51,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter worth $51,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter worth $54,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4,540.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter worth $66,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.52. The company had a trading volume of 97,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,941,673. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.89. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $44.99 and a one year high of $69.38.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

