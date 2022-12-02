Karpus Management Inc. Sells 34,349 Shares of OCA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OCAX)

Karpus Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of OCA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OCAX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,840,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,349 shares during the period. OCA Acquisition comprises approximately 1.0% of Karpus Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of OCA Acquisition worth $28,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OCA Acquisition by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 302,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 16,484 shares during the period. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OCA Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $478,000. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OCA Acquisition by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 343,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 89,809 shares during the period. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OCA Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,005,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in OCA Acquisition by 223.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 202,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 139,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

OCA Acquisition Price Performance

OCAX stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.20. 65,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,200. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.07. OCA Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $10.20.

OCA Acquisition Profile

OCA Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. OCA Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

