Kathmere Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITW. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 723.1% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 82.1% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ITW shares. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $227.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $205.80 and its 200 day moving average is $200.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.52 and a 52-week high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.65%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.82%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

