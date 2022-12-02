Kathmere Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Aflac by 8,550.0% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aflac in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 99.5% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 218.5% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Aflac news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 22,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $1,585,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 151,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,740,784.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 22,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $1,585,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,706 shares in the company, valued at $10,740,784.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $98,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,625.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,467. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $71.91 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.07 and a 1-year high of $72.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.00 and its 200 day moving average is $60.17. The company has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.53%. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.41%.

Several equities analysts have commented on AFL shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 target price on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Aflac from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aflac in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.58.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

