Kathmere Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in NatWest Group by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,071 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 480.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 9,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of NatWest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 400 ($4.79) to GBX 370 ($4.43) in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of NatWest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 350 ($4.19) to GBX 370 ($4.43) in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 350 ($4.19) to GBX 300 ($3.59) in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.15.

NatWest Group Trading Down 0.8 %

NWG stock opened at $6.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.29. NatWest Group plc has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $7.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.53 and its 200 day moving average is $5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 18.05%. On average, research analysts anticipate that NatWest Group plc will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

NatWest Group Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

