Kathmere Capital Management LLC Sells 222 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth $29,000. Schubert & Co raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 71.6% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 88.2% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACN. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.60.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of ACN stock opened at $302.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $190.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.74. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.95 and a 52 week high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. Accenture’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 41.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total value of $152,238.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 37,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,218,589.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total value of $2,295,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,947,519.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total transaction of $152,238.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 37,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,218,589.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,030 shares of company stock worth $10,924,406 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

See Also

