Kathmere Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,114,000 after buying an additional 4,919 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 19.6% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 54,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,586,000 after buying an additional 8,914 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter valued at $16,895,000. Finally, Moreno Evelyn V acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter valued at $328,000. 40.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RY shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.38.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $100.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.84. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $83.63 and a one year high of $119.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a $0.9832 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $3.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.02%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.