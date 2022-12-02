Kathryn Parsons Acquires 4,105 Shares of McMillan Shakespeare Limited (ASX:MMS) Stock

McMillan Shakespeare Limited (ASX:MMS – Get Rating) insider Kathryn Parsons bought 4,105 shares of McMillan Shakespeare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$13.83 ($9.22) per share, for a total transaction of A$56,772.15 ($37,848.10).

McMillan Shakespeare Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.09.

McMillan Shakespeare Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is an increase from McMillan Shakespeare’s previous Final dividend of $0.31. This represents a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 25th. McMillan Shakespeare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.64%.

McMillan Shakespeare Company Profile

McMillan Shakespeare Limited provides salary packaging, novated leasing, disability plan management and support co-ordination, asset management, and related financial products and services in Australia, the United Kingdom, and New Zealand. It operates through Group Remuneration Services, Asset Management Services, and Plan and Support Services segments.

