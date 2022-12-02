Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Has $350,000 Stock Holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC cut its stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 12.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,857,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,295,000 after purchasing an additional 419,067 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 54.3% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,079,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,953,000 after purchasing an additional 731,500 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 20.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,197,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,200,000 after purchasing an additional 204,750 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 13.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,099,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,236,000 after purchasing an additional 131,984 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 3.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 936,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,047,000 after purchasing an additional 30,269 shares during the period. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SLG opened at $41.41 on Friday. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.77 and a 1 year high of $83.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -31.85 and a beta of 1.38.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $162.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.30 million. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.01%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently -286.92%.

SLG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered SL Green Realty from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised SL Green Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on SL Green Realty from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.85.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

