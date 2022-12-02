Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Sells 300 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 9.3% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.9% in the second quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 301,951 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $64,414,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% in the first quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 35,393 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,670,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 91,189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $19,449,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.7% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Union Pacific news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $216.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Union Pacific to $228.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.28.

Shares of UNP opened at $215.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.70 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $202.12 and its 200-day moving average is $214.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.12.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

