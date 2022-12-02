Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Takes $201,000 Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,423 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Asset Management Resources LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

Shares of Target stock opened at $165.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $254.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.07.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. Target’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Target to $203.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Target from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.07.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.