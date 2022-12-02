KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Insider Sells $177,465.60 in Stock

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 3,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $177,465.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,611.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

KBR Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE KBR opened at $51.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 49.37 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. KBR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.77 and a 12 month high of $56.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.21 and a 200-day moving average of $48.75.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 2.21%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KBR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.71%.

KBR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on KBR to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in KBR in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in KBR in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KBR in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in KBR in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in KBR by 394.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

