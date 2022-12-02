Keep Network (KEEP) Price Tops $0.0885

Keep Network (KEEP) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. Keep Network has a total market capitalization of $76.17 million and approximately $351,734.92 worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Keep Network has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. One Keep Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0885 or 0.00000521 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002235 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000288 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000357 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,054.51 or 0.06211835 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.54 or 0.00509777 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000250 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,264.76 or 0.31013294 BTC.
Keep Network Profile
Keep Network’s launch date was August 2nd, 2017. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 860,762,270 tokens. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/keepnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Keep Network Token Trading
