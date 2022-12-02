Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 807,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,478,957 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $57,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Kellogg by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 140,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth $1,949,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 4,751 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on K shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.64.

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $73.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.96. The stock has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.44. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $77.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 54.38%.

In other Kellogg news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $201,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,921.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $201,712.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,921.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total transaction of $7,112,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,531,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,544,318.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 702,800 shares of company stock valued at $50,064,712 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

