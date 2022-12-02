Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 50.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,679 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 0.6% of Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $11,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LGL Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 157,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,572,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 43.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 385,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,286,000 after buying an additional 116,385 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 162.6% during the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 84,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,030,000 after buying an additional 52,090 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 31,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 45.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,721,000 after purchasing an additional 9,218 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

IJH traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $256.70. 58,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,509,792. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $286.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.42.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

