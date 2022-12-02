Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 13,205 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,681 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,205 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 442.9% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc increased its holdings in Walmart by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $587,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 268,183 shares in the company, valued at $36,038,431.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,288,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total transaction of $191,310,506.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 280,771,762 shares in the company, valued at $41,691,798,939.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $587,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 268,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,038,431.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,737,402 shares of company stock worth $554,041,914. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walmart Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Walmart from $162.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen upped their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Walmart from $149.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.30.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $153.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,077,639. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The company has a market capitalization of $415.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.00, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.55.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

