Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 497 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,634 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,459,000 after purchasing an additional 127,093 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 87,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,322,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 6,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IBM. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.40.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $148.58. 69,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,233,219. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.34 billion, a PE ratio of 108.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.89. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $150.46.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 481.76%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

