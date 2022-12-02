Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 6,610 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,610 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 37,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after buying an additional 4,788 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,808,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 69,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after buying an additional 5,291 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSV stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.54. 18,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,144,663. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.02. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $81.27.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

