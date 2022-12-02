Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 68,553 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 92.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,553 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $7,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,082,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,873 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,663,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,930,000 after acquiring an additional 393,125 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,616,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,141 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $397,446,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 27.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,653,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,738 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of JPST stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,094,943 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.12.

