Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $16.33 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,937 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 0.9% of Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $16,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 7,648.7% during the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 78,476 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 7.1% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:V traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $215.96. 142,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,248,167. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $196.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $235.85. The firm has a market cap of $406.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on V. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

