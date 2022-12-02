Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $5.73 Million Stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,655 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned about 0.16% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $5,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of FIXD stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,857. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.41. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.66.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This is an increase from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

