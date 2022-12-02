Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $8.70 Million Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 164.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,251 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $8,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,186,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,182,000 after purchasing an additional 369,318 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,113,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,784 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,560,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,704,000 after purchasing an additional 14,248 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,228,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,990,000 after purchasing an additional 825,212 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.90. 27,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,478,962. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.82. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $96.04 and a 1-year high of $106.78.

