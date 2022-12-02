Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Increases Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 0.6% of Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 85.0% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 61.2% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 80.6% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 69.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total value of $4,491,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $182.02. 130,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,220,531. The company has a market cap of $351.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $110.73 and a one year high of $189.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.18 and a 200 day moving average of $162.44.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 19.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen upped their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, HSBC cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.32.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

