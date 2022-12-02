Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 7,389 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,389 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $9,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S&T Bank PA lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 4,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indie Asset Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UPS traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $189.68. The stock had a trading volume of 114,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,737,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $233.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.02.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $197.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. BNP Paribas downgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.87.

About United Parcel Service



United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

