Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 81,200 Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 81,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,942,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Braze by 50,225.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Braze in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braze in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Braze in the 1st quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Braze in the 1st quarter worth approximately $370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRZE traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $25.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,603. Braze, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.53 and a twelve month high of $82.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.84.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03. Braze had a negative return on equity of 35.25% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. The company had revenue of $86.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.16 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Braze, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRZE has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Braze from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Braze from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Braze from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Braze from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Braze from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Braze presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.07.

In related news, Director Douglas A. Pepper purchased 925 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.92 per share, with a total value of $32,301.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,036,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,181,450.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Braze news, Director Matthew Jacobson acquired 376,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $13,191,605.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 626,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,939,995. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas A. Pepper acquired 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.92 per share, with a total value of $32,301.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,036,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,181,450.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 793,347 shares of company stock valued at $27,583,572 and sold 53,062 shares valued at $1,952,282. Insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

