Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC Has $2.42 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,749 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 587,159 shares during the period. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $323,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 23,371 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,289 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,589,728. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $34.55 and a one year high of $55.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.88.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VZ. Oppenheimer raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

